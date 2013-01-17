AD OF THE DAY: A Great Samsung Spot That Isn't For a Phone

Samsung has done it again. After a fantastic advertising year in 2012, the company has started 2013 on another high note. This time, their winning spot is not for a phone, but for a washing machine.



The ad looks like it’s filmed by an amateur crew (on purpose, of course) in the woods. They’re held at bay by a passing bear — which takes off its fur coat to put it through the wash.

Stay tuned ’til the end, there’s a fun twist.



