AD OF THE DAY: A Great Samsung Spot That Isn't For a Phone

Christina Austin

Samsung has done it again. After a fantastic advertising year in 2012, the company has started 2013 on another high note. This time, their winning spot is not for a phone, but for a washing machine.

The ad looks like it’s filmed by an amateur crew (on purpose, of course) in the woods. They’re held at bay by a passing bear — which takes off its fur coat to put it through the wash. 

Stay tuned ’til the end, there’s a fun twist.

