This Is The Best Russian Meat Factory Ad You Will Ever See

Russia— home to some of the craziest advertising you’ll ever see — has now taught the world a lesson on how to advertise meat.



This ad, for Cherkashin meats, shows people jumping off their sofas and out of bath tubs in slow motion, with dramatic movie trailer-like music playing in the background, as if they were responding to some sort of emergency.

What holy terror are these ordinary Russians reacting to? We won’t spoil it for you.

Here’s the commercial, created by Voskhod:



