AD OF THE DAY: Female Racing Driver Terrifies Men Who Think They're On A Date

A new spot for Renault’s Clio RS takes speed dating literally.



In the ad, men and women sit down at speed dating tables and introduce themselves. But one man’s date never shows.

Instead, he is ushered to the back of the building, where there happens to be a race track and an attractive woman offering a ride in a bright yellow Clio.

It turns out she’s a professional stunt driver, and she proceeds to drive her date around the track at top speed. All the while, she acts like a distracted ditz, terrifying the men in the passenger seat. Some of their facial expressions are priceless.

The ad recalls Jeff Gordon’s infamous March 2013 spot for Pepsi.

The agency is Publicis, Brussels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.