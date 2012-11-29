AD OF THE DAY: Corner Deli Bursts Into Song And Dance When Someone Picks Red Stripe Beer

To reward customers for their beer choices, Red Stripe pulled a stunt in which ordinary items at an East London bodega were rigged to break out into song and dance whenever someone picked a Red Stripe.



Good thing no one wanted a bag of chips to go with the beer.

The spot was created by KesselsKramer, creative tech group Hirsch&Mann, and Stinkdigtal director Greg Brunkalla.

Grab a beer and enjoy the show:

