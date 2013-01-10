AD OF THE DAY: 'Gymtimidation' From Hot Girls In The Locker Room

Working out at a gym can be both motivating and discouraging at the same time. Motivating because you can inspire yourself to become as fit as those around you, and depressing because of how fit the people around you are.



Planet Fitness’s new ad perfectly captures this contradiction, which the company dubs “gymtimidation.”

The funny commercial shows an average-looking woman sitting in the locker room, surrounded by attractive girls in skimpy outfits who are having an entire conversation about how hot they are.

The spot is from agency Red Tettemer + Partners:



