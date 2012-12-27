AD OF THE DAY: The 12 Days Of Holiday Leftovers

What if your leftovers could sing?
Outback released a holiday commercial that answers this very question. Apparently, if your holiday leftovers could speak, they’d sing a revised version of the “12 Days of Christmas.” The song includes icky candied yams, a half-eaten leg of turkey, and iffy apple pie.
Check out the ad here, created by Deutsch New York:
