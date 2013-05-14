AD OF THE DAY: This Cutesy Oreo Commercial Is Strangely Transfixing

If you can stand electro-pop sensation Owl City’s auto-tuned singing, you just might love this new Oreo commercial. It features a song, the “Wonderfilled Anthem,” written by Owl City, and a cutesy animation of loveable, dancing characters.



All together, the formula is oddly addicting, slightly reminiscent of last year’s Dumb Ways To Die video.

An excerpt from the Martin Agency-created spot: “If I gave [Oreos] to great white sharks, would they share them with baby seals? / Would they call up a giant squid for a friendly meal?”

Oreo has been all about viral marketing this year — its quick-thinking tweet during the Super Bowl power outage quickly earned the company deserved coverage.

Does Owl City’s song have comparable potential? Check it out:

