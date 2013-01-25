AD OF THE DAY: This Real Estate Developer Thinks It Knows Why You Keep Sleeping With The Wrong Men

Homebuilder One at Windermere has made a humorous ad that criticises other real estate developers for building houses that all look the same.



The spot from agency Giants & Gentlemen shows a woman cuddling with a man she assumes is her husband, but isn’t.

This is what happens when your house looks exactly like every other one on your street. Oops!



