AD OF THE DAY: This Miniature Universe Of Clockwork Watch Parts Is Incredibly Beautiful

Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega has a beautiful new commercial that stunningly reimagines the meaning of clockwork.



The ad starts inside a labyrinth of fine gears that tick and whir with precision. The view pans up, and we are taken through a world in which everything is made out of intricate watch components.

“There are movements so perfect, you’d hardly think they were made by humans,” says the voice over.

The spot pans out to reveal an entire miniature solar system spinning on the back of an OMEGA watch. “OMEGA co-axial, the most perfect mechanical watch movement in the world,” claims the ad.

Warning — this ad will make you want a luxury watch. The agency is : HMNS, Milan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.