AD OF THE DAY: NPR Wants You To Make Babies ASAP

Public radio has a great news reputation, but its advertising reputation isn’t normally discussed.



Chicago’s NPR station, WBEZ, wants more listeners, and it wants them now. Or at least in a few years’ time.

The URL GoMakeBabies.com, shown on the ads, goes to an app where you can take an “Interesting Assessment” and get links to WBEZ content and potential mates who share your interests.

Here’s the urgent “go make a baby” ad:

Photo: NPR

And another one says “Hey Interesting People, get a room already. And then put a crib in it.”

Via AdFreak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.