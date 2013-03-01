AD OF THE DAY: Nivea Cruelly Terrorizes Air travellers With A Fake Arrest Stunt

Picture this: you’re sitting at a terminal waiting for your flight to begin boarding. You look at the person seated in front of you and notice he/she is reading a newspaper with your face on the cover. The front page headline says you’re wanted for arrest.



Then a breaking news segment comes on the TV, warning those around you of how dangerous you are. To top it all off, security guards with a large, metal briefcase begin approaching you. They open the briefcase and offer you … deodorant.

This is the prank Nivea pulled on German travellers for the launch of its Stress Protect Deodorant. It’s incredibly cruel, but also quite clever.

The reactions of the unsuspecting victims are obviously genuine. One girl, who appears to be in her early 20s, looks like she’s about to cry. And we don’t blame her. It’s impossible not to empathise how much the situation must have made her sweat.

This video of the prank has been viewed more than 5 million times since it was on February 12.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

