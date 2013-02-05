AD OF THE DAY: Model Nina Agdal Seductively Eats A Hardee's Fish Sandwich

There’s not much mystery to the Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. oeuvre: Hot girl eats a burger in the most suggestive manner possible. The company has done the same thing with Kate Upton and Paris Hilton.



It’s insultingly simple. (We’ll leave it to you to figure out who’s being insulted.)

This time, Danish Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal tackles a cod sandwich.

It’s our Ad of the Day only because the spot does what it says on the tin: gets eyeballs. There’s a “director’s cut” here and a “behind the scenes” edition here.

Courtesy of ad agency 72andSunny:



