AD OF THE DAY: What If The Nazis Talked Like Teenage Girls?

National Geographic just launched an ad campaign that includes Nazis. Yup, Nazis.



The black and white commercial shows a group of Nazis talking about Hitler’s plan to invade the Soviet Union in winter, but in the voices of teenage girls, complete with phrases like “yes way” and “it’s like totally crazy.” Somehow, the ad doesn’t offend. That’s no small feat.

The campaign promotes the new languages the NatGeo TV channel is now available in, including Hindi and Tamil, under the rubric “watch TV in your own language.”

JWT Delhi is the agency behind the spot.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.