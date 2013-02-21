AD OF THE DAY: Microsoft Turns A Deliveryman Into A Stuntman For Outlook

On Tuesday, Microsoft officially ended its 17-year-old email service, Hotmail, and replaced it with Outlook. The move had been in the works for a while and the number of Outlook users has grown to more than 60 million in the last six months.



Microsoft’s recent ads have been all about the soundtrack. This spot, by Deutsch NY, features “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore which plays while many people explore the new email service. But the true star is a man who changes his status from “deliveryman” to “stuntman,” is congratulated by friends, and then flies around in a hovercraft.

The ad was posted to YouTube on Monday. It has already been viewed over 87,000 times:

