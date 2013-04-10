AD OF THE DAY: Michael Bolton Croons The Juice Into Starburst

Michael Bolton’s voice is the source of Starburst’s juicy flavour.

What’s the secret behind Starburst’s juicy flavour? Michael Bolton’s super-smooth voice is one of several explanations in



the candy’s new “Unexplainably Juicy” campaign, from DDB Chicago.In the ‘Orchard’ spot, a woman ponders how the juicy flavour of Starburst came to be. Her friend passes along the rumour she’s heard: apparently, passionate soft rock crooner Michael Bolton serenades trees in a secret orchard, coaxing them to produce the juicy Starburst flavours harvested for the candy.

It’s the latest ad in a long line of bizarre concepts and musical appearances, which seem to have worked well for Starburst in the past. Check out Michael’s juicy spot right here:

