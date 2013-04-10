AD OF THE DAY: Michael Bolton Croons The Juice Into Starburst

Dominic Green
Michael Bolton StarburstMichael Bolton’s voice is the source of Starburst’s juicy flavour.

What’s the secret behind Starburst’s juicy flavour? Michael Bolton’s super-smooth voice is one of several explanations in

the candy’s new “Unexplainably Juicy” campaign, from DDB Chicago.In the ‘Orchard’ spot, a woman ponders how the juicy flavour of Starburst came to be. Her friend passes along the rumour she’s heard: apparently, passionate soft rock crooner Michael Bolton serenades trees in a secret orchard, coaxing them to produce the juicy Starburst flavours harvested for the candy.

It’s the latest ad in a long line of bizarre concepts and musical appearances, which seem to have worked well for Starburst in the past. Check out Michael’s juicy spot right here:

