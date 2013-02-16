AD OF THE DAY: Marc Jacobs Takes His Clothes Off For Diet Coke

Diet Coke recently hired fashion designer Marc Jacobs as its new creative director. He replaces Jean Paul Gaultier, who acted as the CD for 2012.



One of Jacobs’ first jobs was to create three new can designs, one for every decade Diet Coke has been around: the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.

In Jacobs’ first ad, three women come across a photo booth that keeps spitting out pictures of an attractive, shirtless man. What the women don’t initially realise is that the “Diet Coke” hunk is Jacobs.

Here’s the ad:



