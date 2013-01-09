AD OF THE DAY: Cancer Group Says 'Hipsters Deserve To Die'

The Lung Cancer Alliance recently released a series of outdoor media ads that confused people so much, they were offended.



Here’s one of the ads:

Photo: Lung Cancer Alliance via Adrants

Without any context, the ad looks like the Lung Cancer Alliance is blatantly saying that hipsters don’t deserve to live. In reality, the campaign is pointing out “every year over 160,000 lives are lost to a deadly disease. They didn’t ask for it, but many people seem to think they deserved it. This disease doesn’t discriminate.” But this text doesn’t appear on the ads themselves, just on the campaign’s accompanying website.

Here are a couple more of the ads that have offended people across the U.S.

Photo: Lung Cancer Alliance

Photo: Lung Cancer Alliance

