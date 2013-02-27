AD OF THE DAY: Lionel Richie's 'Hello,' En Espanol, As A Taco Bell Commercial

Photo: Lionel Richie

No one can resist the power of Lionel Richie’s 1980s classic, “Hello.“No one!



(Don’t make me turn off the comments, below, OK?)

But ad agency Deutsch LA, which also made Taco Bell’s Super Bowl ad, has created an ad for Taco Bell’s new Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Taco that features the greatest love song (about a blind clay sculptor) ever … in Spanish!

It’s the language of love — if you believe that love should in no way pay any attention to scansion, sentence length, or inappropriate literalism. Check it out:

