AD OF THE DAY: The Hilarious Ways People Fail At Simple, Everyday Tasks

Christina Austin

Today’s ad of the day is a hilarious commercial from Liberty Mutual. 

The spot, created by Hill Holliday, shows people screwing up everyday tasks in the silliest ways possible. An air conditioner gets dropped onto a car and, in perhaps the funniest moment of the commercial, a man walks into a glass door while carrying plates of food. 

As the ad puts it, “it’s amazing [humans] have made it this far.”

Watch the commercial here, and be grateful you are having a better day than these people:

