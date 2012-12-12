AD OF THE DAY: The Hilarious Ways People Fail At Simple, Everyday Tasks

Today’s ad of the day is a hilarious commercial from Liberty Mutual.



The spot, created by Hill Holliday, shows people screwing up everyday tasks in the silliest ways possible. An air conditioner gets dropped onto a car and, in perhaps the funniest moment of the commercial, a man walks into a glass door while carrying plates of food.

As the ad puts it, “it’s amazing [humans] have made it this far.”

Watch the commercial here, and be grateful you are having a better day than these people:



