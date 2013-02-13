AD OF THE DAY: Lexus' SI Swimsuit Ad Brings Models To Life On Your iPhone

Today, the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition hits newsstands, with Kate Upton gracing the cover for the second year in a row.



Readers look through the magazine for the sexy pictures, not the ads, but this year at least one ad should grab some attention.

The print ad, which promotes the 2014 Lexus IS, is incredibly clever. Your smartphone will bring the ads to life, revealing the swimsuit models in the background.

This is what the ad looks like at first glance:

Photo: YouTube

If you look closely, there are three women camouflaged into the background. If you scan the QR code on the page or go to LexusBlendOut.com, the pictured models come to life when you place your phone on top of them.

Watch the models strut out of the background, revealing their swimsuits:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The agency is Team One.

