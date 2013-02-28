AD OF THE DAY: Lance Bass And Other D-Listers Sing About How Miracle Whip Isn't Awful

Thanks to Miracle Whip, we know what cause Lance Bass, Susan Boyle, The Village People, and Wynonna Judd would sing about if they got together to record a benefit song.



The “We are the World”-esque song teaches you that you need to “open your mouth” to the mayo alternative.

"In this world there's lots of turkey, but also a lot of fear," Bass sings.

The ad, by McGarryBowen, is ridiculous in the best possible way.

Watch the spot below:

