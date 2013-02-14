This Kit Kat Ad From India Has Already Been Viewed 2.7 Million Times

You’ve probably seen Evian’s Roller Babies video — it’s one of the most viral ads of all time.
Kit Kat in India has taken a page from that playbook to create this ad, which has already been seen by 2.7 million people, just a couple of weeks after its release.
In the ad, a hardworking doctor takes a Kit Kat break during his work shift. As he’s enjoying his candy bar, he notices a roomful of babies who break into a dance routine.
Dancing babies just never get old. The ad agency was JWT India.
