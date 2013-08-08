AD OF THE DAY: Kiefer Sutherland Will Convince You To Take A Tequila Shot

Keifer Sutherland, best known for his character Jack Bauer from the Fox series ’24,’ gets a tattoo, speaks in Spanish, has a fight with a beautiful woman and then makes up … “all night long”… in this awesome tequila ad.

Sutherland tell us to have a Jose Cuervo, “Just don’t have any regrets — Have a story.”

McCann Erickson New York created the spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

