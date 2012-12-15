AD OF THE DAY: What It's Like To Be In A Tornado As It Wipes Out A Concert Venue

Today’s ad of the day uses amazing special effects to show what it might look and sound like in the centre of a tornado as it wipes out a concert theatre.



The commercial, which plays in movie theatres, begins by panning backwards across a desolate, rocky landscape where a tornado suddenly makes landfall. The viewer is quickly sucked into the centre of the spiral along with musical instruments and theatre-related items like popcorn and movie stubs.

Ad agency Doner (in collaboration with Psyop and Skywalker Sound) made the piece for JBL speakers, which are used in 75 per cent of American movie theatres:



