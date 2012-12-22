AD OF THE DAY: James Franco Vs. The Photobombers

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco appears in Samsung’s latest commercial for their new Galaxy camera.



Franco, who also directed the spot, shows us the problems photographers run into on the job, including the “photobomber,” the “me too” (when everyone wants the picture on their own camera), and the “eyes wide shut.” Samsung’s new camera has a solution to all of these issues.

This is Franco’s third collaboration with the tech company:



Hat tip to Adrants

