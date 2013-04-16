AD OF THE DAY: New Bathroom Tiles For Anyone Interrogated By This Creepy Bunny

Dominic Green

Right Price Tiles wants Norwegians to know that they don’t have to help the army test creepy interrogation techniques to afford nice bathroom tiles.

This new spot from TRY/Apt Oslo features a man desperate for a newly-tiled bathroom. He is so intent on raising the capital he needs for the project that he signs up for a trial of army interrogation techniques. He is the test subject in a phobia-based experiment.

When it is discovered that the man has a fear of “gnawing animals,” the interrogation officer tears off his own face to reveal that he is actually a rabbit, eliciting a scream from our tile-seeking hero.

The ad’s message is obvious: he should have gone to Right Price Tiles. See the weird spot here:

