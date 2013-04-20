AD OF THE DAY: Watch This Couple Wage A Brutal War Against Garden Gnomes

IKEA/YouTubeIkea recons its backyard furniture and accessories are so cool, garden gnomes will revolt in jealousy.



At least that’s the theme in a new TV spot from the Swedish furniture retailer.

A young couple redecorating their garden bring out various pieces of IKEA’s spring outdoor collection. Feeling one-upped by the chic plastic furniture, the ceramic gnomes recruit their next-door buddies for a full-scale revolt against the humans.

Gnomes are thrown into pools and against fences. They are brutally smashed into pieces, causing an even greater uprising from a revenge-seeking army.

In the end, the couple discover the garden accessory that destroys the gnomes for good. For all your gnome-fighting needs, I’m sure you can find it at Ikea. The agency is Mother, London.



