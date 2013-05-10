AD OF THE DAY: Heineken's Rugby Ball Leads A Chase Through A French Village

As far as sports-related beer ads go, Heineken has nailed it with this spot for the European club rugby tournament the Heineken Cup.



A village in southern France gathers in the main square. A valuable Heineken rugby ball, kicked at a clock tower to start the Cup festivities, goes on an errant bouncing spree. The dude who kicked it is guilted into chasing it down.

The ad follows the ball’s journey through the town, with rugby references scattered throughout — a scrum of sheep; an underhand toss of a Heineken 12-pack; a line-out lift to finally catch the ball.

It’s cute, cheerful, and will probably make you wish you were European. The agency is Rothco, Dublin:

