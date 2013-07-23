AD OF THE DAY: Violinists Used Bows Made Of Human Hair To Play 40 Songs

To show the hair-strengthening power of Cream Silk condition, Unilever and JWT Singapore and Manila chose a surprising way to prove its strength.



Rather than show women brush or pull their hair to demonstrate strength, Unilever turned treated human hair into violin bows to be used by a professional quartet.

Bows are typically constructed out of horse hair because of its strength, but the human hair lasted the entire length of a concert shown in the ad.

Watch the spot below:

