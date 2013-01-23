AD OF THE DAY: A Beautiful Guinness Spot Asks, 'What If You Could Stop Time?'

Guinness is the client every ad agency wants. You are basically asking for winning content when you score the beer company. Here’s proof: the best Guinness spots ever. They’re all amazing.



AMV BBDO in London released this gorgeous spot that could be added to the above slideshow. The spot looks like an outtake from Dr. Zhivago, if that movie had been filmed in black-and-white. And the message is inspiring. Who wouldn’t want to stop time, or rewind, or fast forward?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.