AD OF THE DAY: Everything Important That Happened In 2012 — In Under 3 Minutes

Google recently released its annual zeitgeist spot, which looks back on the year through the lens of the most dominant search terms. The spot, beautifully done as always, features the Olympics, Honey Boo Boo, the death of Whitney Houston, the presidential election, and numerous other events that defined the last 365 days.



Here’s the ad, created by Whirled:



