AD OF THE DAY: A Google+ Hangout With Wallace And Gromit

Google recently released a very cute ad for its Google+ Hangout service.



The spot, created by Adam and Eve DDB, shows Aardman Animations’ claymation characters, such as Wallace and Gromit, and Ginger from 2000’s “Chicken Run,” gathering around their computers for a Christmas Hangout. There are plenty of jokes about the Aardman staples: teapots, sheep and sweater vests.



