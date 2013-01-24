AD OF THE DAY: Audi Gets The Spotlight In The New Google Maps Ad

Google does not often team up with other companies in its advertising. But this time Audi is featured as a prominent product placement in a new spot for Google Maps.



The cute commercial, created by Venables Bell & Partners, tracks a couple’s journey to their beach wedding. They, of course, must first pick up something old, new, borrowed and blue.

The ad highlights Google navigation products that come with new Audis.

