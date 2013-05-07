AD OF THE DAY: Lexus' 11-Foot, 3D-Printed Puppet Fights Depression And Finds Love

A new spot for Lexus features an 11-foot-tall puppet exploring a city at night, fighting depression, and falling in love.



The ad is the first in what Lexus is calling its ‘Amazing in Motion’ campaign. The puppet in the commercial has a 3D-printed body, which is brought to life by a team of five puppeteers.

The puppet is expertly animated. Despite its expressionless face, its motions suggest longing, lonesomeness, and curiosity. When the puppet finally meets its soulmate (another 11-foot puppet), they do an amazing, floating dance.

The agency is CHI & Partners, and the director is Daniel Kleinman, the guy who directs the opening sequences of the James Bond films. Watch the video and the ‘making of’ clips right here:

