AD OF THE DAY: The Most Beautiful Love Story We've Ever Seen In 85 Seconds

A new ad for Getty Images uses video content in Getty’s video bank to string together an 85-second long love story worthy of a Lifetime special. The commercial is by BBDO.



The ad is comprised entirely of stock video clips. It follows a couple from birth through childhood, college, and beyond.

When the couples part ways for a number of years, we see their development as individuals, their major life events documented by the stock footage.

Watch the whole video to see what happens and brighten your day:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

