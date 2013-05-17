AD OF THE DAY: The Most Beautiful Love Story We've Ever Seen In 85 Seconds

A new ad for Getty Images uses video content in Getty’s video bank to string together an 85-second long love story worthy of a Lifetime special. The commercial is by BBDO.
The ad is comprised entirely of stock video clips. It follows a couple from birth through childhood, college, and beyond.
When the couples part ways for a number of years, we see their development as individuals, their major life events documented by the stock footage.
Watch the whole video to see what happens and brighten your day:
