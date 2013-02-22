AD OF THE DAY: This Will Make You Want To Start Taking The Bus

Imagine this: you’re sitting at a bus stop, in a hurry, and then as if out of thin air, a yellow Lamborghini appears to drive you to your destination.



Qualcomm, the California-based digital telecommunications manufacturer, made this happen for a few lucky people in Los Angeles.

The company placed ads with different tag lines — “In a hurry?”, “Seen it all?”, and “Bored?” — at bus stops in Holland. When people responded to the URL written on the ads, a fancy car, dog sled, or hoard of scary clowns appeared to brighten their day. It’s a great way to reward mobile responsiveness.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

