AD OF THE DAY: The Best Beard-Related Optical Illusion Of The Year So Far

Garnier’s newest ad campaign in Switzerland will have you scratching your head. These men appear to have the most luxurious beards we’ve ever seen — all thanks to Fructis, no doubt. Or do they? Look closely:



Photo: Garnier

Ad agency Publicis, Switzerland, creatively positioned a girl, with the same exact hair colour as the man’s hair, in front of the man at just the right height. The man’s beard is really the back of the woman’s head. Check out the pants if you need more proof. Those are back pockets, not front pockets.

Here’s a couple more from the campaign:

Photo: Garnier

Photo: Garnier / Fructis

