AD OF THE DAY: There's Now An Edible Print Ad

If you’ve ever wondered how orange-flavored paper would taste, there’s no need to wonder any longer. Fanta has come to the rescue.



The soda brand’s new print ad starts off by describing its orange flavour in great deal. The whimsical fonts spell out phrases including “like an instant whiff of a fresh bouquet of flowers in spring!” and “a sudden burst of sugary-citrusy-sweetness.”

Then the ad invites you to tear out the page and eat it, so you can taste the flavour for yourself. What?!

This takes augmented reality campaigns to a whole new level.

Check it out here:

Photo: Fanta

Hat tip to Buzzfeed’s Copyranter.

