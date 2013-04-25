AD OF THE DAY: Bottled Water Can Stop You Being Dumb

Three new ads for Deep RiverRock bottled water serve to remind us why hydrating is so important. It keeps you mentally sharp, for one thing.

Allow thirst to dull your senses and you may end up the wrong locker room; reading the menu the wrong way around; or forgetting your bed mate’s name.

The commercials, from McCann Dublin are quick, witty, and emphasise the benefits of bottled water without touting any contentious health claims.

