The latest effort in Coca-Cola’s “Let’s Go Crazy” campaign from ad agency Ogilvy follows people who practice random acts of kindness. One woman high-fives everyone she meets. Another pays the highway toll for the cars behind her.



But one man gives strangers $1,000 each, just to see their reaction:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.