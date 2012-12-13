AD OF THE DAY: What If The Soccer Goal Knee-Slide Was An Actual Method Of Transportation?

Today’s ad of the day comes from Canal+, the French television channel known for its award-winning commercials, including “Closet” and “Bear” (if you haven’t seen either of those, you’re in for a treat).



Its newest spot shows three cheering men sliding through town on their knees — in a riff on the extended knee slides performed by soccer players after they’ve scored a goal. They roam through a neighbourhood, a field, and even ski on a lake.

The ad comes from BETC Paris:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

