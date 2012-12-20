AD OF THE DAY: Trying To Sing 'Jingle Bells' While Terrified By A Speeding BMW

As today’s ad of the day shows us, it’s not easy keeping a tune while riding in the back of a speeding, swerving BMW on a racetrack.



The ad, from DraftFCB Zurich, shows four singers from the Zurich A Cappella Group being driven by race car driver Martin Tomczyk, all while attempting to sing “Jingle Bells.” The song is interrupted by their screams as the car whips around the track.

Check out the ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

