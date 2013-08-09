AD OF THE DAY: Little Girl Explains The Google Fibre TV Remote With The Help Of An Ostrich

Finding your favourite show on TV is like trying to spot a rare bird, according to this Google Fibre commercial.

Thankfully, the Internet and television provider’s remote — a Nexus 7 tablet that comes free with the service — is the ultimate “touchscreen bird whistle” for finding shows.

In the spot by San Francisco-based Venables Bell & Partners, a girl explains that users simply say the show they’re looking for and it appears. Kind of like bird watching. (Yes, this ad features an ostrich.)

Sounds great, except Google Fibre just launched and is currently offered in only a few parts of Kansas City.

