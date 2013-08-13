AD OF THE DAY: Jell-O Gave A Child A Horrible Comb Over To Launch Its Rebranding Campaign

To make up for recent disappointing sales, Kraft’s Jell-O is rebranding itself: It is now a snack rather than a dessert, Advertising Age reports.

“Dessert consumption is down and they have not really made the transition to snack,” former Kraft exec Rick Shea told Ad Age. So this new

commercial by CP+B is the beginning of the company’s new campaign to steer consumers back to Jell-O.

The new ad has a father explain the woes of adulthood to his son — cue visuals of a little kid donning an absolutely ridiculous looking comb over — to emphasise the importance of a good snack.

The kid ultimately decides his father could use the snack more than him.

