AD OF THE DAY: A Love Triangle Between George Clooney, Cindy Crawford, And Stacy Keibler

George Clooney and Rande Gerber, the restaurateur who is perhaps better known as Cindy Crawford’s husband, have entered the tequila business together. The two recently put out this ad for their new brand, Casamigos, which features both of them and their significant others.



The opening scene shows George Clooney and Cindy Crawford waking up in bed together with confused looks on their faces. (Clooney notoriously has a crush on his married pal.) Looks like the tequila got the better of them the night before.

The ad continues by showing Stacy Kiebler, Clooney’s latest girlfriend, in bed with Gerber, and the tequila-induced combinations become increasingly unexpected.



