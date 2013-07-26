AD OF THE DAY: A Kleenex Can Hold 32 Egg Yolks

Michael Thrasher

Kleenex and Studiocom partnered up with a Miami high school science class to find out how many egg yolks a Kleenex could hold before breaking.

“Basically the eggs represented a lot of mucus because of its gooey consistency and texture,” a student said as she and her class conducted the experiment. 

While competitors could only hold eight yolks, Kleenex Brand X tissues could support a whopping 32 eggs.

Imagining the snot equivalent to 32 egg yolks is gross, but the video is pretty charming:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.