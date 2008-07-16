Ad Networks Still Hurting; Rates Down And Staying There

Some online ad rates continued their decline last month, at least according to one survey: Online publishers earned a $0.36 CPM, or cost per 1,000 ad impressions, for inventory sold through ad networks in June, a one-cent drop from May, according to Pubmatic. The ad network optimization firm released its June survey of ad network pricing and found, not surprisingly, things haven’t improved since rates took a 23% nose-dive in April.



Driving the June decline were small Web sites — those under 1 million page views a month — which dropped to $0.81 in June from a $1.13 average CPM in May. Medium-sized Web sites (1 million to 100 million page views) saw a modest increase, to $0.46 in June from $0.33 in May. Large Web sites also rose, but just two cents, to $0.23 in June from $0.21 in May.

Pubmatic draws its data from 4,000 Web sites that take ad network advertising, 85% of which are based in the U.S.

