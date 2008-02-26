Oscar Goes AWOL On Web

Missed last night’s Academy Awards, or want to rewatch your favourite bits? The Internet should be a natural home for the Oscars, which are basically a series of Web-length clips. But ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seem determined to keep the show a secret from Web watchers.



As of this morning, there were only a handful of Oscar clips on Google’s YouTube – presumably because ABC and the Academy are making YouTube take any award show clips down, as they have in the past. The top video on YouTube wasn’t from ABC at all, but a TVGuide interview with Best Actress winner Marion Cotillard.

Meanwhile the official ABC/Oscar site itself is slow-loading and underwhelming: From what we can tell it’s taken all of the broadcast and compressed it into two clips – “Best Moments” and “Best Speeches”. The rest of the footage appears to be lame “behind the scenes” interviews. Oh, and there’s 15 seconds of pre-roll ad before each clip.

We get that ABC and the Academy are worried about protecting their franchise and are worried about cannibalization. That’s a worthwhile concern – on the night the show airs. But all they’re doing now is making sure that people who care about the awards – or who don’t but might if they knew about them – stay in the dark.



