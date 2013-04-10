BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Big Mobile Publishers Wrest Control Of Ad Market Away From Networks

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Facebook, Pandora And Twitter Seize Mobile Ad Display Market (IDC via PCWorld)

An IDC study has found sweeping changes in how mobile display advertisements are sold, with Facebook, Pandora and Twitter successfully wresting control away from advertising networks over the last year. Advertising networks, which sell online advertising for publishers, controlled the market for mobile display advertisements until 2012. But then it drastically changed. “In display ads, the era of ad network dominance has come to an end,” IDC said. “New mobile ad budgets flow more easily into the coffers of publishers than into those of networks.” IDC attributed the change in part to sales of tablet computers, which have attracted more brand advertisers directly to high-quality publishers. Growth in mobile traffic also allows publishers to run their own sales teams rather than use advertising networks. Read >>

The PC Is Dead, So What Comes After Mobile? (Emakina)

Do we really need an intelligent fork to know whether we are eating too fast or learn that it’s not healthy? Where are the devices that can lift my possibilities to a higher level and allow me to do more innovative things than my brain is capable of? Change for the mere purpose of change is not progress. What devices and interfaces will come after mobile? Read >>

Apple And Yahoo Discuss Deeper iPhone Integration (WSJ)

The two companies have been discussing how more of Yahoo’s services can play a prominent role on Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices, people briefed on the matter said. Apps powered by data from Yahoo Finance and Yahoo’s weather site already come preloaded on iPhones. Some Yahoo data, such as sports stats, help power Apple’s voice-activated “assistant” Siri. But the companies are discussing new arrangements, including possible deals to get more content from Yahoo News and its other Web properties loaded onto Apple devices or available through an expanded Siri partnership, one of these people said. No deal is imminent, said people with direct knowledge of the companies’ relationship. Yahoo and Apple declined to comment. Read >>

Why A Mobile Website Make Sense (Techahead)

I recently came across a question on Quora, in which it was asked as to why any business would get a dedicated mobile app, when many of the issues can be tackled by making the existing website mobile ready by means of Responsive design, Javascript, CSS, etc. These are few very generic advantages that a mobile app holds over mobile websites. Other advantages include Push Notifications, Better User Loyalty, etc. Good thing is, you can still have a mobile website along with a mobile app so your users get the best experience, always. Read >>

How Much Money Is There For Facebook In Mobile Advertising? (Wall Street Cheat Sheet)

Facebook Home is designed to capture lucrative mobile usage minutes. It effectively creates a one-stop portal for socially-inclined users. When all is said and done and Home is fleshed out, it will allow people to search, shop, and communicate using nothing but the Facebook platform. The company is essentially refining a method of getting people to use Facebook all of the time. And this, of course, is good for ad revenue. eMarketer recently published a report suggesting that Facebook, already the number two ad publisher in the country, will increase its mobile ad revenue from $391 million in 2012 to $1.86 billion in 2017, a 376 per cent increase. Read >>

Mobile Video Was Up 300 per cent Last Year (Adobe via TechCrunch)

Adobe has released its Digital Video Benchmark for the U.S. for 2012. Overall, digital video saw growth across all platforms, with an increase of 30 per cent year over year in the fourth quarter versus the same time in 2011. Smartphones and tablets were both among the biggest growth categories in terms of devices, and now account for more than 10 per cent of all video starts combined, the first time they’ve reached that high of a share. Though both smartphone and tablet views have increased over the past couple of years, tablet viewing is accelerating at a faster rate and has already begun to pull away from phones. Read >>Why Email Marketers Love The iPhone (GetResponse via VentureBeat)

Marketing automation firm GetResponse recently studied how to optimise email for mobile. And it turns out that companies that learn to deliver email that’s better formatted for mobile get up to 30 per cent higher open rates. iPhone users open 17.5 per cent of their commercial mail, while Android users open 8.93 per cent, and BlackBerry owners open only 0.24 per cent. Read >>

