If Portals Are Toast, Who Gets The Crumbs?

Nevermind that millions of people still use big Web portals. They remain the Web world’s favourite punching bag, as conventional wisdom holds that they’re inevitably going to lose their audience and ad dollars. So who gets it?

At the Always On conference Monday, two different opiners offer two different opinions: One thinks it flows to ad networks and the properties they represent; the other thinks it will get eaten up by verticals. See if you can guess who is who:

David Moore, CEO, Real 24/7 Media

“When you look at the media landscape I can’t find anyone who says its going to get less fragmented. Portals are going to have a tougher and tougher time hanging on to their core audience. The network allows you to hang onto your core audience.”

Jim Spanfeller, president, Forbes.com

“I think there will be a place in the future for ad networks and they will be bigger than it is now. I get the idea of money leaving TV for the web. But the ad networks detach the spend from the content. I think fragmentation is inverted when you get into vertical areas. As the overall apparatus for buying ads on individual sites get better, the advertiser is not looking for raw tonnage–they are looking for results.”

See Also: Yes, People Still Use AOL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.